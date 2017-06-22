74-year-old still lifting weights aft...

74-year-old still lifting weights after doublea

Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2txZzkG George Hubbard, 74, deadlifts 265 pounds during a workout session at Adams-York Performance Center in McSherrystown. Hubbard, who began CrossFit training four years ago, underwent double knee replacement surgery in 2016, but was back working out six weeks later.

