74-year-old still lifting weights after doublea
Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2txZzkG George Hubbard, 74, deadlifts 265 pounds during a workout session at Adams-York Performance Center in McSherrystown. Hubbard, who began CrossFit training four years ago, underwent double knee replacement surgery in 2016, but was back working out six weeks later.
