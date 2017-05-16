White roses and thorns ROSES: To the York County Industrial Development Authority for deciding to keep the upper floors of the Yorktowne Hotel Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2rnFYBt The Yorktowne Hotel won't be demolishing and replacing some of the top floors as part of a renovation of the hotel as a Pennsylvania preservation group had feared. WHITE ROSES: To the York County Industrial Development Authority for deciding to keep the upper floors of the Yorktowne Hotel when the historic landmark is reconfigured and renovated.

