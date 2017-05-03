Watch: What does Make America Great Again mean?
Logan Keeling is a 19-year-old Hanover resident who identifies as a Republican and voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Keeling explains what Trump's signature slogan, 'Make America Great Again' means to him.
