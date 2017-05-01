Tornado watch issued for Fulton County A tornado and large hail are possible until 10 p.m. Monday in 29 Pennsylvania counties. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qqkEf2 The strongest tornado to rip through York County was an F3 -- with wind speeds of 158 to 206 mph -- on April 5, 1952.

