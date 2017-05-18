Thousands Support Catholic Teacher Punished for Quoting Saint on Islam

Contact: John Ritchie, TFP Student Action , 717-225-7147 ext 229 HANOVER, Penn., May 18, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Sixth-grade teacher Mark Smythe was reportedly threatened with dismissal after he used a catechetical text about Islam written by Saint John Bosco at Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Ocala, Florida. Dr. Jacquelyn Flanigan, Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Orlando instead of standing by Mark Smythe reportedly reprimanded him for "disrespect" to Islam, claiming that his action was "not consistent with the teachings of the Catholic Church."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.