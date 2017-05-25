Students, alumni say goodbye to New Oxford Catholic school
Immaculate Conception School's final graduating class buried a time capsule Monday as the school shutters because of an area consolidation. Students, faculty, alumni say goodbye to Immaculate Conception School Immaculate Conception School's final graduating class buried a time capsule Monday as the school shutters because of an area consolidation.
