Police log: Traffic complaints and thefts
Police log: Man cited, hits a car, arrested all in one night Also in today's police log, brothers were cited for an altercation. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2rlxaAr 9:27 a.m. Theft was reported in the 400 block of Eisenhower Drive where a backpack, laptop computer, and gym bag were taken from a parked vehicle sometime overnight.
