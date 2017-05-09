Police log: Suspicious man just installing aa

Police log: Suspicious man just installing a carpet Also, public drunkenness during the day in this edition of the Hanover-area police log. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2prYQy0 8:27 a.m. No injuries were reported and towing was not required following a crash in the 900 block of Carlisle Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.