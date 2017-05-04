Police log: Removal of a opossum
Police log: Removal of a opossum Also, a suspicious man was loitering reported in this edition of the Hanover-area police log. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2pLH7p4 8:27 a.m. Retail theft was reported at a business in the 400 block of Eisenhower Drive where two male subjects shoplifted televisions and left the store before police were called.
