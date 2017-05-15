Police log: DUIs, arguments and scattering rubbish Roommates, boyfriend and girlfriend and husband and wife all arguing in this edition of the Hanover-area police log. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2riW7rX 11:20 a.m. Report of scattering rubbish in the 5000 block of Grandview Road where personal trash was found in a dumpster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.