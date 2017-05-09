Police: Hanover woman charged after hittinga

A Hanover Borough woman has been charged after she allegedly struck a motorcyclist with her Chevrolet Tahoe on March 9. Police: Hanover woman charged after hitting motorcycle A Hanover Borough woman has been charged after she allegedly struck a motorcyclist with her Chevrolet Tahoe on March 9. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2prYvv6 A Hanover Borough woman has been charged after she allegedly struck a motorcyclist with her Chevrolet Tahoe on March 9. Erika Jacinto-Ramirez, 32, was driving on Broadway and attempted to turn left onto Szwoyer Alley in Hanover Borough when she hit Steven Flickinger, who was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Dwayne Dubs.

