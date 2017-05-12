Orioles honor Hanover breast cancer patient witha
Hanover native Amber Shaw will throw out the first pitch at Camden Yards on Friday as part of the 2017 Honorary Bat Girl Contest. Shaw won the recognition from the Orioles after sharing her story of "going to bat against breast cancer."
