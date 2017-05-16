Littlestown teacher charged with sexual assault
A Littlestown Area School District employee was charged Tuesday with sexual assault, according to court documents filed with District Judge Daniel S. Bowman. Littlestown teacher charged with sexual assault A Littlestown Area School District employee was charged Tuesday with sexual assault, according to court documents filed with District Judge Daniel S. Bowman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Cookieman
|7,264
|Shed foundation question
|Apr 19
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Ummmm......yeah (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|yawdim
|3
|Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Boo Hoo
|58
|Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ...
|Jan '17
|Ed S
|1
|Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Tommy
|32
|Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Meep
|17
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC