Littlestown High School band director charged with sexual assault
LITTLESTOWN BOROUGH, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.-Police have arrested Littlestown High School's chorus and band director for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing current and former students, according to the criminal complaint. Nicholas A. Oaster, 32, of Hanover is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and harassment.
