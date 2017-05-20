Littlestown band director waives preliminary hearing
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.-The chorus and band director at Littlestown High School accused of sexually assaulting and harassing students waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday. Nicholas Oaster , 32, of Hanover, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|12 hr
|Probably getting ...
|7,284
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|Tue
|Fitus busted sphi...
|4
|Shed foundation question
|Apr '17
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Ummmm......yeah (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|yawdim
|3
|Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Boo Hoo
|58
|Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ...
|Jan '17
|Ed S
|1
|Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Tommy
|32
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC