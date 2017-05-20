Littlestown band director waives prel...

Littlestown band director waives preliminary hearing

Read more: WPMT-TV York

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.-The chorus and band director at Littlestown High School accused of sexually assaulting and harassing students waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday. Nicholas Oaster , 32, of Hanover, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and harassment.

