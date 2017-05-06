Get to Know: Abithat's Q & A for Pennsylvania Small Business Week Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2phzEdp In honor of Pennsylvania Small Business Week, celebrated April 30- May 6, local business owner Tabitha Harrison answered some questions about her Hanover retail store, Abithat's. Tabitha Harrison is the owner of Abithat's Tasting Room, a specialty shop offering countless varieties of oils and vinegars in downtown Hanover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.