Daughter's Cafe opens in the North Ha...

Daughter's Cafe opens in the North Hanover Mall

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Evening Sun

Daughter's Cafe opens in the North Hanover Mall Daughter's Cafe in the newest restaurant to come to the North Hanover Mall. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2qWQQKG Michelle Long, owner of Daughter's Cafe, prepares a breakfast sandwich for a customer, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) 10 hr Chad 7,265
Shed foundation question Apr 19 Gettysburg Gay Bars 4
Ummmm......yeah (Oct '16) Feb '17 yawdim 3
News Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09) Feb '17 Boo Hoo 58
News Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ... Jan '17 Ed S 1
News Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08) Jan '17 Tommy 32
News Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Meep 17
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC