Crime watch, Judge Miner, May 4
Crime watch, Judge Miner, May 4 District Judge James S. Miner's office covers Penn and West Manheim townships. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/04/crime-watch-judge-miner-may/101277168/ Timothy W. Barnett: Hanover; possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia , manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance by person not registered; waived to court.
