2017 South Western grad already has a...

2017 South Western grad already has a collegea

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Evening Sun

When South Western High School senior Sadira Stallings crosses the stage at the end of the school year, she won't just be a high school graduate. 2017 South Western grad already has a college degree When South Western High School senior Sadira Stallings crosses the stage at the end of the school year, she won't just be a high school graduate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) 17 hr Probably getting ... 7,284
News Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa May 23 Fitus busted sphi... 4
Shed foundation question Apr '17 Gettysburg Gay Bars 4
Ummmm......yeah (Oct '16) Feb '17 yawdim 3
News Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09) Feb '17 Boo Hoo 58
News Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ... Jan '17 Ed S 1
News Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08) Jan '17 Tommy 32
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC