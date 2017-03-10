Police: Teenage girl sexually assaulted multiplea

Police: Teenage girl sexually assaulted multiple times A York Township man has been charged for sexually assaulting a girl at a residence in Hanover Borough. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2mbDJ22 A York Township man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times at a Hanover residence, according to an affidavit filed by District Judge Dwayne Dubs.

