Police log: Ringing doorbells and running away

Police log: Ringing doorbells and running away The latest edition of the Hanover-area police log. Evening Sun reporter Kaitlin Greenockle reviews crime news for the week of Feb. 9 through Feb. 17. 2 a.m. DUI and drug related charges for possession of a controlled substance are pending against a 23-year-old man, of Philadelphia, following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Carlisle Street.

