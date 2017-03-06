Police log: Report of scattering rubbish The latest edition of the Hanover-area police log. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2n7yP6d 10:14 a.m. Saba Meehan, 21, of Cocoa, Florida, was arrested for an out of state warrant and charged with the arrest prior to requisition following an incident reported in the 300 block of Carlisle Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.