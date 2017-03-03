Photos: 'Tarred and feathered' for a ...

Photos: 'Tarred and feathered' for a cause

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The York Daily Record

Clearview Elementary School principal Jay Czap and Hanover High School student Jarrett Klunk, dressed as the Nighthawk mascot, do the 'dab' after Czap was doused in syrup and feathers by second and fourth grade students at Clearview Elementary School on Friday, March 3, 2017 in Hanover after the school raised $1,038 in two weeks for Caring Hearts, a school program that helps families in need.

