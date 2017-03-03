Scott Pivoris, of Hanover, one of six owners of Something Wicked Brewing Company, passes out a drink sample to Holly Miller, of Hanover, as husband Steve Miller tastes a sample during the 2017 Tastefest of Hanover. Photos: A taste of Hanover's Tastefest Scott Pivoris, of Hanover, one of six owners of Something Wicked Brewing Company, passes out a drink sample to Holly Miller, of Hanover, as husband Steve Miller tastes a sample during the 2017 Tastefest of Hanover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.