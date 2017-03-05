Hanover women watched Civil War battle unfold The Winebrenners were a prominent family living on Frederick Street on the southwestern side of Hanover, Pennsylvania. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lsRmxI The Winebrenners were a prominent family living on Frederick Street on the southwestern side of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.