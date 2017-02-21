Women, 96, dies from bed bugs at care...

Women, 96, dies from bed bugs at caretaker's home

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

An elderly woman died from bed bugs after an infestation of the parasites occurred at her caretaker's home, who is now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and neglect of care. Mary Stoner, 96, was rushed to an emergency room two days after she was moved out of caretaker Deborah Butler's home in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in February 2016.

