Wildlife rangers search for dolphin wearing a T-shirt

Wildlife officials in Western Australia have asked for help from members of the public to find a bottlenose dolphin that was spotted wearing a T-shirt on Australia Day. Parks and Wildlife rangers in the coastal town of Bunbury believe the clothing might have been put on the animal as a prank and warned it could be fatal if the material covers its blowhole.

