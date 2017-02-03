White roses and thorns WHITE ROSES: To the new Miss York County, Jennah Motter, 21, of Hanover. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k4zwMH WHITE ROSES: To the new Miss York County, Jennah Motter, 21, of Hanover, who performed a contemporary ballet at the 68th annual pageant held last weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.