Police seek to identify fraud suspect
Lower Allen Township Police seek help from the public in identifying a credit card fraud suspect. The suspect used the victim's card to make multiple transactions on February 10 at Walmart stores in Palmyra and Hanover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|18 hr
|Disgusted
|7,224
|Ummmm......yeah
|Feb 12
|yawdim
|3
|Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09)
|Feb 2
|Boo Hoo
|58
|Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ...
|Jan '17
|Ed S
|1
|Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Tommy
|32
|Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Meep
|17
|Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC