Police log: Suspicious mail delivered in Penna
Police log: Suspicious mail delivered in Penn Township Suspicious mail and domestic arguments in this version of the Hanover-area police log. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2mbAcVm 1:01 p.m. Criminal trespass was reported at a business in the 100 block of Factory Street where several subjects loitering on private property were located and warned.
