Police log: Snow blower stolen from house Neighbor disputes and unwanted text messages in the latest version of the Hanover-area police log. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2kQ6OTq 11:15 a.m. No injuries were reported and towing was required following a crash in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.