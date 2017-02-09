I watched the Hanover eagles Here's a blow-by-blow report from an afternoon of watching the eagle cam. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k7N9di They're gonna do the same thing in the same park in the same tree in the same nest around the same time of the year but with new eggs! It is in February when the eagles usually lay eggs, setting up the kind of drama that could end in triumph or heartbreak or, I don't know, indifference because they're eagles and it's not like you have a personal connection to them, like a pet, you know, feeding them or walking them or cleaning up after them when they hork up a semi-digested mouse on the kitchen floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.