Hanover woman wins Miss York County

Hanover woman wins Miss York County

Wednesday

Jennah Motter, 21, of Hanover was selected as the overall winner of the 68th annual Miss York County pageant on Saturday. Hanover woman wins Miss York County Jennah Motter, 21, of Hanover was selected as the overall winner of the 68th annual Miss York County pageant on Saturday.

