Hanover woman wins Miss York County
Jennah Motter, 21, of Hanover was selected as the overall winner of the 68th annual Miss York County pageant on Saturday. Hanover woman wins Miss York County Jennah Motter, 21, of Hanover was selected as the overall winner of the 68th annual Miss York County pageant on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Tigersgo
|7,221
|Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Boo Hoo
|58
|Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ...
|Jan 15
|Ed S
|1
|Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08)
|Jan 7
|Tommy
|32
|Ummmm......yeah
|Jan '17
|Meep
|2
|Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Meep
|17
|Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC