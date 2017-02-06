Hanover man hits, chokes girlfriend, police say A Hanover man was charged and cited after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend on Jan. 28. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2kFmQj2 A Hanover man was charged and cited after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend on Jan. 28, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Dwayne Dubs, one of two men charged with strangulation in a two-day span. Andrew Nicholas Runion, 28, of the 400 block of Carlisle Street, got into an argument with his girlfriend when he returned home from the bar.

