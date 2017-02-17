Fired Hanover Walmart greeter pays it...

Fired Hanover Walmart greeter pays it forward

Friday Feb 17 Read more: The York Daily Record

A teen collected $300 for a fired Walmart greeter, so he returned the favor by donating the money to a pediatric cancer cause she championed. Fired Hanover Walmart greeter pays it forward A teen collected $300 for a fired Walmart greeter, so he returned the favor by donating the money to a pediatric cancer cause she championed.

