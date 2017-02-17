District court records for York County
Andrew Travis Laban-Maclay, of Harrisburg, robbery, criminal conspiracy to robbery, criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and reckless driving charges filed by Hanover Bo District court records for York County Andrew Travis Laban-Maclay, of Harrisburg, robbery, criminal conspiracy to robbery, criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and reckless driving charges filed by Hanover Bo Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2lrT41c Andrew Travis Laban-Maclay, of Harrisburg, robbery, criminal conspiracy to robbery, criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and reckless driving charges filed by Hanover Borough Police Department, held for court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|Potato chip
|7,223
|Ummmm......yeah
|Feb 12
|yawdim
|3
|Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09)
|Feb 2
|Boo Hoo
|58
|Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ...
|Jan '17
|Ed S
|1
|Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Tommy
|32
|Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Meep
|17
|Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC