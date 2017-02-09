Dick Weaver 'a Hanover man' until the end
Dick Weaver 'a Hanover man' until the end Richard "Dick" Weaver, who was a member of dozens of local organizations, died Jan. 16. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2kSdOPx Laura Silver holds up a photo of her late father, Richard Weaver, who died in January. Weaver, pictured behind his desk, worked at R.S. Noonan Inc., in York for 38 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|Feb 3
|Tigersgo
|7,221
|Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09)
|Feb 2
|Boo Hoo
|58
|Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ...
|Jan 15
|Ed S
|1
|Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Tommy
|32
|Ummmm......yeah
|Jan '17
|Meep
|2
|Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Meep
|17
|Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC