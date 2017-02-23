Caretaker charged in death from bed-b...

Caretaker charged in death from bed-bug bites

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: York Dispatch

A 72-year-old Hanover woman is facing charges after an elderly woman died from apparent bed-bug bites contracted while under her care. Caretaker charged in death of woman from bed-bug bites A 72-year-old Hanover woman is facing charges after an elderly woman died from apparent bed-bug bites contracted while under her care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) Wed Disgusted 7,224
Ummmm......yeah Feb 12 yawdim 3
News Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09) Feb 2 Boo Hoo 58
News Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ... Jan '17 Ed S 1
News Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08) Jan '17 Tommy 32
News Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Meep 17
News Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC