5 things to do in Hanover/Adams this weekend
Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2jWUP2x Rabid Assassin performs on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 during Gettysburg Rocks at the Hanover Moose Lodge in Hanover. The festival benefits the Four Diamonds fund for pediatric cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Tigersgo
|7,221
|Tough economy forces Bentley's to close doors (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Boo Hoo
|58
|Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ...
|Jan 15
|Ed S
|1
|Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08)
|Jan 7
|Tommy
|32
|Ummmm......yeah
|Jan '17
|Meep
|2
|Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Meep
|17
|Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC