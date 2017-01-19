The restaurant, known for being Hanover's first brewpub in 2012, will hold a grand opening celebration for its new downstairs bar on Jan. 28. Warehouse downstairs bar 'newest place to party' The restaurant, known for being Hanover's first brewpub in 2012, will hold a grand opening celebration for its new downstairs bar on Jan. 28. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2jE6FS9 Bartender Gerald Knowles crafts a cocktail at Warehouse Gourmet's new downstairs bar. Owners Melinda and Keith Stambaugh will hold a grand opening for the new bar on Jan. 28. Warehouse Gourmet Bistro and Brewpub opened its newest addition - a downstairs bar - around Thanksgiving, shortly after obtaining a license to sell Pennsylvania spirits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.