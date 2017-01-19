Warehouse downstairs bar 'newest place to party'
The restaurant, known for being Hanover's first brewpub in 2012, will hold a grand opening celebration for its new downstairs bar on Jan. 28. Warehouse downstairs bar 'newest place to party' The restaurant, known for being Hanover's first brewpub in 2012, will hold a grand opening celebration for its new downstairs bar on Jan. 28. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2jE6FS9 Bartender Gerald Knowles crafts a cocktail at Warehouse Gourmet's new downstairs bar. Owners Melinda and Keith Stambaugh will hold a grand opening for the new bar on Jan. 28. Warehouse Gourmet Bistro and Brewpub opened its newest addition - a downstairs bar - around Thanksgiving, shortly after obtaining a license to sell Pennsylvania spirits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|Jan 18
|Tigersgo
|7,202
|Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ...
|Jan 15
|Ed S
|1
|Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08)
|Jan 7
|Tommy
|32
|Ummmm......yeah
|Jan 3
|Meep
|2
|Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08)
|Jan 3
|Meep
|17
|Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop
|Dec 25
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14)
|Dec 21
|Javajunkie334
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hanover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC