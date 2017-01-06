'This little girl gave me her last $10'
Kahren Emenheiser was shopping at the Salvation Army store on Christmas Eve when she was the recipient of an act of kindness. 'This little girl gave me her last $10' Kahren Emenheiser was shopping at the Salvation Army store on Christmas Eve when she was the recipient of an act of kindness.
Hanover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08)
|Sat
|Tommy
|32
|Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09)
|Jan 6
|Peter
|7,198
|Ummmm......yeah
|Jan 3
|Meep
|2
|Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08)
|Jan 3
|Meep
|17
|Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop
|Dec 25
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14)
|Dec 21
|Javajunkie334
|7
|Is Sam's Club Still Planned for Gateway? (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Amanda
|2
