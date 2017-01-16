South Western students spend MLK Day ...

South Western students spend MLK Day volunteering

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Evening Sun

Many schools close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the students of South Western School District were hard at work. South Western students spend MLK Day volunteering Many schools close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the students of South Western School District were hard at work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) 4 hr Why bother 7,201
News Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ... Jan 15 Ed S 1
News Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08) Jan 7 Tommy 32
Ummmm......yeah Jan 3 Meep 2
News Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08) Jan 3 Meep 17
News Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop Dec 25 Fitus T Bluster 1
power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14) Dec 21 Javajunkie334 7
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,042 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC