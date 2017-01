Police log for Hanover area Hanover Borough, Penn Township and West Manheim Township police logs for Dec. 27 to Jan. 4 Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2j8j9Oc 7:10 a.m. Theft of a Pennsylvania registration sticker was reported taken off a vehicle parked in the 400 block of East Middle Street. 10:54 a.m. Theft of goldfish from a landscaping pond was reported in the first block of McCosh Street.

