Police log for Hanover area Jan. 26

Thursday Jan 26

Hanover Borough, Penn Township and West Manheim Township police logs from Jan. 20-25

1:36 p.m. A charge of retail theft is pending against a 36-year-old man, of Littlestown, following an incident of shoplifting reported at a business in the 300 block of Eisenhower Drive. 6:43 p.m. Minor injuries were reported and towing was not required following a crash in the 800 block of Carlisle Street.

