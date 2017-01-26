Police log for Hanover area Jan. 26
Police log for Hanover area Jan. 26 Hanover Borough, Penn Township and West Manheim Township police logs from Jan. 20-25 Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2k7ye6X 1:36 p.m. A charge of retail theft is pending against a 36-year-old man, of Littlestown, following an incident of shoplifting reported at a business in the 300 block of Eisenhower Drive. 6:43 p.m. Minor injuries were reported and towing was not required following a crash in the 800 block of Carlisle Street.
