Police log for Hanover area Dec. 17

Police log for Hanover area Dec. 17

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Evening Sun

Police log for Hanover area Dec. 17 Hanover Borough, Penn Township and West Manheim Township police logs for the past four days. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2k1mseu 10:31 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported in the 700 block of Eichelberger Street where an unknown person has been ringing the doorbell to a residence during night time hours and then leaving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) 5 hr Why bother 7,201
News Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ... Jan 15 Ed S 1
News Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08) Jan 7 Tommy 32
Ummmm......yeah Jan 3 Meep 2
News Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08) Jan 3 Meep 17
News Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop Dec 25 Fitus T Bluster 1
power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14) Dec 21 Javajunkie334 7
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC