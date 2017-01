Police log for Hanover area Dec. 10 Hanover Borough, Penn Township and West Manheim Township police logs. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2jr43nf 3:44 a.m. Matthew Wentz, 45, of Hanover, was arrested and charged with simple assault following a domestic altercation reported in the first block of West Walnut Street.

