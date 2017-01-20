Optimism, fear, indifference: York weighs Trumpa
Optimism, fear, indifference: York weighs Trump inauguration Friday's festivities prompted sometimes strong reactions, reflecting the political divides seen across the nation. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jI77P0 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump got out of their limo and walked part of the inaugural parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue.
