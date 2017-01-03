A man videotaped a woman undressing in a changing room at JCPenney's in Hanover, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Dwayne Dubs. Man videotapes woman in changing room, police say A man videotaped a woman undressing in a changing room at JCPenney's in Hanover, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Dwayne Dubs.

