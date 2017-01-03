Man videotapes woman in changing room...

Man videotapes woman in changing room, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Evening Sun

A man videotaped a woman undressing in a changing room at JCPenney's in Hanover, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Dwayne Dubs. Man videotapes woman in changing room, police say A man videotaped a woman undressing in a changing room at JCPenney's in Hanover, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Dwayne Dubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) Tue Gainesville 7,197
Ummmm......yeah Tue Meep 2
News Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08) Tue Meep 17
News Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop Dec 25 Fitus T Bluster 1
power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14) Dec 21 Javajunkie334 7
Is Sam's Club Still Planned for Gateway? (Nov '13) Nov '16 Amanda 2
News Power outage hits rush hour (May '10) Nov '16 David Dell 16
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC