Hanover man throws bread, chokes girlfriend, copsa

Hanover man throws bread, chokes girlfriend, cops say A Hanover man allegedly threw bread and an air freshener at his girlfriend early Sunday morning. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jGFmpI Mark Anthony Boyce, 29, of the 100 block of East Middle Street, faces charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment, police said.

