Hanover council has five seats open, only one candidate Hanover Borough Council has five seats open for election this year, but only one candidate known to be running. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2jRK7gF Hanover's council is comprised of 10 seats, filled with two representatives for each of the borough's five wards.

